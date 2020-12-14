Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Monday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Monday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

Monday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Monday, oil & gas equipment & services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.4%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Dynagas, off about 14.6% and shares of TISI off about 11.2% on the day.

In trading on Monday, oil & gas equipment & services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.4%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Dynagas, off about 14.6% and shares of TISI off about 11.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led down by Nextdecade, trading lower by about 18% and Torchlight Energy Resources, trading lower by about 10.7%.




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Thursday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Metals & Mining Stocks [Video]

Thursday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Metals & Mining Stocks

In trading on Thursday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.4%. Leading the group were shares of W&T Offshore, up about 25% and shares of Highpeak..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published
Monday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Metals & Mining Stocks [Video]

Monday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Metals & Mining Stocks

In trading on Monday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.7%. Leading the group were shares of Platinum Group Metals, up about 23.6% and shares of Kinross Gold up..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published
Monday Sector Laggards: Agriculture & Farm Products, Restaurants & Eateries [Video]

Monday Sector Laggards: Agriculture & Farm Products, Restaurants & Eateries

In trading on Monday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Sundial Growers, down about 13.3% and shares..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published