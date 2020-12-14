Solar eclipse plunges southern Chile, Argentina into darkness

COVID-19 surge forces Chile to reimpose restrictionsA surge in COVID-19 infections in southern Chile has surpassed the second wave in European countries.
Mexico health experts concerned about COVID vaccine supplyMexico, Chile, Argentina and Brazil have secured bilateral agreements with vaccine manufacturers.
Chilean zoo welcomes two red pandas"Ichiha" and "Popo" are two red pandas who have become the novelty of a Chilean zoo hosting them as part of a conservation project for their endangered species.
'Deep joy and emotion' as MPs in Argentina vote to legalise abortionMPs approved a law - by 131 votes to 117 - that would legalise elective abortions to the 14th week of pregnancy.
Solar eclipse December 2020: All you need to know | Oneindia NewsA total solar eclipse will occur on Monday December 14th, 2020, making it the last solar eclipse of the year. For a total of two minutes and 10 seconds, people living in parts of Chile and Argentina in..
This Month Will Bring 2020's Biggest Meteor Shower, a Solar Eclipse, and the Best 'Kissing2020 will end on a high note for stargazers, with three unique night sky happenings in December.