Cannibal sandwich: Wisconsin officials urge people not to eat raw meat holiday sandwich
Included in the 2018 list of Wisconsin’s favorite holiday culinary traditions, the sandwich is often served with raw onions.
Showing Off Milwaukee's Culinary TalentsMilwaukee is one of the best cities for food! We may be biased, but we know that brats, beer and our other offerings are top-notch for travelers and locals alike. Milwaukee Food and City toursTours..
Bad News, Good News Comes From Wisconsin COVID-19 Superspreader EventA faith-based retreat for high school boys in Wisconsin morphed into a COVID-19 superspreader event, leaving 115 people positive for the novel coronavirus.
Business Insider reports 76% of campers and..
Despite capacity closure at Miller Park testing site, state says testing capacity outweighs demandDespite a shut down due to an overwhelming number of people wanting COVID-19 tests on Monday, health officials say testing is not reaching capacity