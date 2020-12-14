London moved to Tier 3
Health secretary Matt Hancock announces that Greater London, south and west Essex, Thurrock, Southend and the south of Hertfordshire have been moved to tier three.
New coronavirus variant blamed for sharp rise in cases as London moves to Tier 3A new strain of coronavirus has been identified in southern England as tougherrestrictions were imposed in London.The capital and parts of Essex andHertfordshire will face Tier 3 restrictions from..
