London moved to Tier 3

London moved to Tier 3

London moved to Tier 3

Health secretary Matt Hancock announces that Greater London, south and west Essex, Thurrock, Southend and the south of Hertfordshire have been moved to tier three.


Covid: London to move into tier 3 as infections rise

London will move into tier 3, England’s highest coronavirus restrictions tier on Wednesday, MPs...
Matt Hancock confirms London Tier 3 decision to rule out fans at grounds

Matt Hancock confirms London Tier 3 decision to rule out fans at grounds Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed that London will enter Tier 3 restrictions on Wednesday,...
Decision over moving London into Tier 3 could be made today, mayor says

It is possible that a decision on moving London into the highest level of coronavirus restrictions...
New coronavirus variant blamed for sharp rise in cases as London moves to Tier 3

New coronavirus variant blamed for sharp rise in cases as London moves to Tier 3

A new strain of coronavirus has been identified in southern England as tougherrestrictions were imposed in London.The capital and parts of Essex andHertfordshire will face Tier 3 restrictions from..

Health secretary announces London's move into Covid Tier 3

Health secretary announces London’s move into Covid Tier 3

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told MPs that London along with parts of Essex and Hertfordshire will face Tier 3 restrictions from Wednesday following “exponential” rises in Covid-19 cases...

London set to move to Tier 3 of lockdown restrictions

London set to move to Tier 3 of lockdown restrictions

London is being moved into the highest level of coronavirus restrictions,after a surge in cases across the city.

