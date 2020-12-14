Police: 17-year-old arrested for Kirk's Jewelry burglary in downtown Chico

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 2 days ago

A teen was taken to Butte County Juvenile Hall after an arrest for commercial burglary and resisting arrest.

Custody for burglarizing for burglarizing kirks jewelry in downtown chico.

Police responded to an alartm at 1:30 this morning...saw a window broken...and saw the suspect inside the jewelry store.

They say the suspect exited the business but refused to comply with police commands and then ran off.

They caught up with him ... and he was arrested on burglary charges.

Police say the estimated damage done to kirks was over one thousand dollars... but it's not known whether merchandise was