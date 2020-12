'Rangers should be wary of Antwerp' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:00s - Published 7 minutes ago 'Rangers should be wary of Antwerp' Former Rangers striker Derek Johnstone believes Rangers can progress from their Europa League round of 32 tie against Royal Antwerp but thinks Steven Gerrard's side should treat the Belgians with caution. 0

