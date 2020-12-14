TREE HOUSE TEACHER

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 17 hours ago

TEACHERS AND STUDENTS AROUND THE COUNTRY HAVE BEEN ADAPTING TO REMOTE LEARNING... AND ALL OF THE NEW CHALLENGES THAT BRINGS.

Virginia teacher to a sky-high solution... right in her backyard.

Drew wilder reports.

"we'll have plenty of time to do research on that if you weren't able to do that yet today."

This teacher has put a lot of work into making her work from home office cozy.

"anyone have anything that they're hoping to be able to find information about?"

You wouldn't figure that a teacher's office has much of an impact on her students learning virtually... but it's been the talk of the school.

(sot: nellie williams / teacher :23-:27) "this here is where i do my teaching from.

I am the treehouse teacher" built into branches on top of her backyard..

Logged onto her computer... sixth grade teacher nellie williams is fully in her element with her students.

(sot: nellie williams / teacher) "a lot of parents said, 'i know my child talks about it at dinner.'" when she learned she would be working from home the rest of the year, she needed her own space.

(sot: nellie williams / teacher) "i've got my husband, my daughters, my two dogs, and it's a lot, you know?"

At first, she moved out back and worked under this vendor tent... but perched between the limbs she noticed the old treehouse her daughters used to play in.

But it needed some work.

She and her husband built a staircase... insulated and refinished the walls... ran an ethernet cable under the ground and into her new distance learning oasis.

(sot: