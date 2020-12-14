VOICE FINALE

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 11 minutes ago

NBC'S "THE VOICE" WRAPS UP ITS FALL SEASON OVER THE NEXT TWO NIGHTS.

Finalists will vie for the show's 19th season crown.

Mark barger shows us who's still standing.

Nats "ian flanigan" it took an instant save to make ian flanigan the fifth voice finalist.... nats "in the arms of the angel" now, team blake singer is embracing the increased workload that comes with a 2 night finale.

(sot ian flanigan / team blake :18-25) "when you triple the songs and triple the work, it's triple the pressure, but it's also you're just so grateful to be here."

Jim ranger is team blake's second finalist.... nats "i can't give any more..."

His biggest challenge might be outdoing last week's buzz worthy performance atop a giant rock.

(sot jim ranger / team blake :39-43) "we follow up with something pretty epic."

Team kelly's desz is the lone female finalist.... and the only remaining artist to get a four chair turn during blind auditions.

(sot desz / team kelly :53-57) "this week has been, as gwen stefani would say, b a n a n a s.

Bananas!"

Nats team gwen's 15 year old carter rubin shocked the judges during blinds.... nats "you do not look like your voice" but his performances belie his age....and could give gwen her first champion.

(sot carter rubin / team gwen 1:13-1:19) "i'm not nervous singing in front of her, i am more nervous in the fact that this is the finale now, the stakes are super super high."

Nats john holiday's voice also had the coaches fooled in his audition.... his showing since then has team legend's finalist on the precipe of something big.

(sot john holiday / team legend 1:32-1:38) "this is going to be an incredible time and moment so i'm just really really excited about that.

This journey has been incredible."