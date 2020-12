The state of Indiana reported 6,025 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, nearly 700 cases more than last Monday.



Related videos from verified sources Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 425,434; 6,495 deaths



The Allen County Department of Health announced there are now 24,018 cases and 391 deaths as of Sunday. Credit: WFFT Published 4 hours ago COVID Stats Snapshot 12-13-20



The Florida Department of Health has reported another 8,958 new coronavirus infections and 84 additional deaths in the state. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/2KjvgLe Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:12 Published 18 hours ago Massachusetts Reports 4,968 New COVID Cases, 47 Additional Deaths



Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 274,897 while the total number of deaths is 11,057. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:22 Published 2 days ago