Five Kentucky Healthcare Workers First in State to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Five Kentucky healthcare workers became the first individuals in the Bluegrass State to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday morning.

At the university of louisville hospital to talk about the current plans of administering the covid-19 vaccine..

With the mandate being lifted for businesses in the commonwealth-- many were worried about how cases could be on the rise before the holiday season is over.

Governor beshear talked about how three hospitals in the state will give their front-line workers the vaccine to keep on fighting the rise in cases.

Today we can see victory.

We can see defeat in the coronavirus and the end of the pandemic.

// three hospitals--------- baptiste health in lexington-- medical center in bowling green and here in the university of louisville-- we will begin administering 975 doses of the pfizer vaccines at each location.

The first to get the vaccine was jason smith - chief medical officer of university of louisville hospital....




