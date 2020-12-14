Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Churchill High School in Livonia raising money to feed families in need

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 03:40s - Published
Churchill High School in Livonia raising money to feed families in needChurchill High School in Livonia is raising money to feed families in need.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Student business feeds thousands around the Tri-State during the holidays [Video]

Student business feeds thousands around the Tri-State during the holidays

While many high school students are relaxing over the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend, a group of students from Ross High School is working this weekend to feed hungry families.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:41Published
North Texas High School Opens Its Own Grocery Store For Students And Their Families [Video]

North Texas High School Opens Its Own Grocery Store For Students And Their Families

The store inside Linda Tutt High in Sanger doesn’t accept money, just good deeds.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:47Published
Livonia Churchill beats Livonia Franklin in WXYZ Game of the Week [Video]

Livonia Churchill beats Livonia Franklin in WXYZ Game of the Week

Livonia Churchill beat Livonia Franklin 36-28 in the Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week. Justin Rose reports.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:29Published