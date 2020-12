Stanford's VanDerveer Ties All-Time Wins Record Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:32s - Published 5 minutes ago Stanford's VanDerveer Ties All-Time Wins Record Stanford women's basketball head coach Tara VanDerveer tied Pat Summitt's record of 1,098 career wins Sunday night when the top-ranked Cardinal blew out Cal. Vern Glenn was in Berkeley for the historic night and looks back at VanDerveer's incredible career. (12-14-20) 0

