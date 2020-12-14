Teen Arrested In Wisconsin After Shooting 2 People With Compound Bow

Club Blu suspects appear before judge



Five people arrested in connection with the Club Blu mass shooting in Fort Myers went before a judge today. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:39 Published 4 days ago

Aurora Police Have Charged A Man With Attempted Meeting After A Shooting In November



The man was arrested last Friday and is accused of shooting a man in Aurora. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:21 Published 6 days ago