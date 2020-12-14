Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Teen Arrested In Wisconsin After Shooting 2 People With Compound Bow

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Teen Arrested In Wisconsin After Shooting 2 People With Compound Bow

Teen Arrested In Wisconsin After Shooting 2 People With Compound Bow

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after shooting two people with a compound bow in Janesville, police said.

Katie Johnston reports.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Club Blu suspects appear before judge [Video]

Club Blu suspects appear before judge

Five people arrested in connection with the Club Blu mass shooting in Fort Myers went before a judge today.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:39Published
Aurora Police Have Charged A Man With Attempted Meeting After A Shooting In November [Video]

Aurora Police Have Charged A Man With Attempted Meeting After A Shooting In November

The man was arrested last Friday and is accused of shooting a man in Aurora.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:21Published
NYC Man Charged With Harboring Fugitive In Mass. State Trooper Shooting [Video]

NYC Man Charged With Harboring Fugitive In Mass. State Trooper Shooting

A New York City man was arrested after he let a friend charged with shooting a Massachusetts state trooper stay at his place in the Bronx.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:21Published