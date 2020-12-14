Teen Arrested In Wisconsin After Shooting 2 People With Compound Bow
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after shooting two people with a compound bow in Janesville, police said.
Katie Johnston reports.
Club Blu suspects appear before judgeFive people arrested in connection with the Club Blu mass shooting in Fort Myers went before a judge today.
Aurora Police Have Charged A Man With Attempted Meeting After A Shooting In NovemberThe man was arrested last Friday and is accused of shooting a man in Aurora.
NYC Man Charged With Harboring Fugitive In Mass. State Trooper ShootingA New York City man was arrested after he let a friend charged with shooting a Massachusetts state trooper stay at his place in the Bronx.