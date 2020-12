Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 04:39s - Published 5 minutes ago

San Jose State Football Continues Historic Season

San Jose State beat Nevada Friday night to remain unbeaten and secure a spot in the Mountain West title game for the first time in program history.

The Spartans will "host" Boise State next Saturday at UNLV's Sam Boyd Stadium.

SJSU head coach Brent Brennan and offensive lineman Jack Snyder joined Vern Glenn on Inside The Five.

(12-14-20)