Curious Doggo Duo | Best Pets of the Week

3-year-old mix named Mac looking for forever homeMac is three years old and looking for his forever home. If you're interested, contact Pawtastic Friends.
97-Year-Old Surprised with a New Rescued Best FriendOccurred on December 9, 2020 / USA Info from Licensor: Eunice is 97 years old and 2020 has taken a toll on her like the rest of us especially having to put down her Maltese three months prior. Eunice..
Chow puppy really wants to play with kitty friendWe’ve all heard that old saying, “They were arguing like cats and dogs,” but do they actually have to be arch enemies, or can they be best friends? Well, we believe these cuties are terrific..