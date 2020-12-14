Global  
 

Alexei Navalny: How a new investigation implicates Russia's FSB in critic's poisoning

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 02:39s - Published
Alexei Navalny: How a new investigation implicates Russia's FSB in critic's poisoningKremlin critic Navalny fell ill on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow on August 20.

Russia tells Navalny to return or face jail [Video]

Russia tells Navalny to return or face jail

Russia's prison service on Monday gave Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny a last minute ultimatum: Fly back from Germany at once and report at a Moscow office early on Tuesday morning, or be jailed if you return after that deadline. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:39Published
Russia holds ally of Kremlin foe Navalny - lawyer [Video]

Russia holds ally of Kremlin foe Navalny - lawyer

A lawyer for Lyubov Sobol says the ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was detained by authorities for questioning, marking the latest move to clamp down on political opposition ahead of next year's parliamentary elections. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:10Published

Alexei Navalny ally Lyubov Sobol 'held after raid'

 Lyubov Sobol had earlier turned up at the home of an agent Alexei Navalny says helped poison him.
BBC News

The Kremlin explains the words of Putin about Navalny

 The press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov commented on the statement of the head of state Vladimir Putin about the opposition leader Alexei..
WorldNews

Russia sanctions EU over response to poisoning of Navalny

 Sanctions come after Navalny released a video in which an alleged FSB agent admits they placed poison in Navalny's underwear in August.
CBS News

Aleksei Navalny catches alleged Russian agent confessing to poisoning

 Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has released an audio confession from one of the men allegedly behind his near-fatal poisoning , following a sting operation in..
New Zealand Herald

Soviet spy, British double agent George Blake dies in Russia at 98

 George Blake, a former British intelligence officer who worked as a double agent for the Soviet Union and passed some of the most coveted Western secrets to..
New Zealand Herald

George Blake, Last in Line of Cold War Spies Who Betrayed Britain, Dies at 98

 Soviet secret agent George Blake gestures as he speaks at a presentation of a book of letters written by other spies from a British prison, in Moscow June 28,..
WorldNews

Russia’s Covid-19 cases top 3 mn

 Moscow, Dec 26 : Russia registered 29,258 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 3,021,964, the country’s...
WorldNews
Parade marks opening of new runway at Moscow airport [Video]

Parade marks opening of new runway at Moscow airport

Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport on Thursday opened its newly reconstructed runway. After the official opening and the ribbon cutting by senior managers at the airport, dozens of airfield vehicles marked the event.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Novichok poisoning of Putin critic 'sanctioned by Kremlin', report says

Novichok poisoning of Putin critic 'sanctioned by Kremlin', report says Flight records and phone data allegedly link a hit squad from Russia's domestic spy agency, the FSB,...
Sky News - Published

Why can't Russia respond to Navalny poisoning accusations?

Western intelligence services fabricate different versions about the attempted assassination on...
PRAVDA - Published

Navalny poisoning: Russia made second assassination attempt — report

Russia carried out a second assassination attempt on Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny before he was...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •Upworthy



Navalny poisoning: Russia slams retaliatory sanctions on EU officials [Video]

Navalny poisoning: Russia slams retaliatory sanctions on EU officials

The Kremlin mantains it didn't poison Alexei Navalny, saying the activist suffers from 'persecution delirium'.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:19Published
Putin responds to CNN investigation, does not deny Navalny was tracked [Video]

Putin responds to CNN investigation, does not deny Navalny was tracked

During his annual press conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to a recent investigation by the investigative group Bellingcat and CNN which uncovered evidence that Russia’s Federal..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 04:34Published
Russian Spies Were Reportedly Near Alexi Navalny Hours Before Poisoning [Video]

Russian Spies Were Reportedly Near Alexi Navalny Hours Before Poisoning

New reporting confirms what the world feared happened to opposition leader Alexi Navalny… that Russian spies may have been behind his poisoning.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:52Published