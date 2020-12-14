Global  
 

U.S. COVID-19 vaccinations start with NY nurse

U.S. COVID-19 vaccinations start with NY nurse

U.S. COVID-19 vaccinations start with NY nurse

The U.S. is at a pivotal turning point in the battle against COVID-19 on Monday, when New York City ICU nurse Sandra Lindsay became one of the first Americans to get the newly approved vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNtech, as it gets distributed across the country.

New York City

Police shoot gunman outside New York City cathedral

Police shoot gunman outside New York City cathedral

A man fired a gun at the end of a Christmas concert.

Health care workers in US start receiving COVID-19 vaccines

 Dr. Michelle Chester prepares a COVID-19 vaccine in New York. | Photo by Mark Lennihan / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Just after 9AM on Monday, Sandra..
The Verge

First COVID Vaccine in New York Administered to Black Healthcare Worker

 The first vaccine in New York was administered Monday -- and the person they chose to give it to speaks volumes about very real concerns regarding safety and..
TMZ.com

Coronavirus disease 2019

Pristina's festive lights get the cold shoulder amid COVID curfew

Pristina's festive lights get the cold shoulder amid COVID curfew

Health authorities have imposed an overnight curfew from 7 pm to 5 am in a bid to lower the number of COVID-19 cases

Covid 19 coronavirus: US begins rollout with first batch of doses

 The first doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine have been distributed to frontline healthcare workers in the United States.America's Food and Drug Administration..
New Zealand Herald
Wales' Health Minister says NHS is 'having to make choices' due to Covid-19

Wales' Health Minister says NHS is 'having to make choices' due to Covid-19

Wales' Health Minister, Vaughan Gething, said that the "NHS isn't overwhelmedbut it's having to make choices to make sure it doesn't become overwhelmed".It comes as cases have spiked in Wales following the recent "firebreak"lockdown.

BioNTech

First New York healthcare worker gets vaccine

First New York healthcare worker gets vaccine

New York on Monday inoculated its first healthcare worker, an intensive care unit nurse in Queens, with the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, marking a pivotal turn in the U.S. effort to control the deadly virus.

Wonderful to get Covid-19 jab before Christmas, says first care home recipient

Wonderful to get Covid-19 jab before Christmas, says first care home recipient

The first care home resident in Scotland to be vaccinated against coronavirushas said it was “wonderful” to get the jab before Christmas. Annie Innes, 90,was one of dozens of elderly Scots to be given the first dose of thePfizer/BioNTech vaccine as it was rolled out into care homes. The formercarer, who has been living in Abercorn House Care Home in Hamilton, SouthLanarkshire, for six months, said she was relieved to have been offered thejab. She said: “It’s wonderful to get the vaccine before Christmas."

Pfizer

Governor DeSantis on Pfizer vaccine at Tampa General

Governor DeSantis on Pfizer vaccine at Tampa General

Governor DeSantis on Pfizer vaccine at Tampa General

Intensive care unit

ICU nurse gets first vaccine in NY state

 Critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens got what Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling the first coronavirus vaccination given..
USATODAY.com

Gottlieb says strain on hospitals likely to peak in January

 The former FDA commissioner says hospitals will see "peak burden," — strain on their doctors, ICUs and other resources — next month.
CBS News

Man arrested in fatal shooting of 26-year-old ICU nurse who was driving to work

 Nashville police announced Devaunte Lewis Hill, 21, had been arrested Friday in connection with the Dec. 3 fatal shooting of nurse Caitlyn Kaufman.
USATODAY.com