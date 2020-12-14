U.S. COVID-19 vaccinations start with NY nurse

The U.S. is at a pivotal turning point in the battle against COVID-19 on Monday, when New York City ICU nurse Sandra Lindsay became one of the first Americans to get the newly approved vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNtech, as it gets distributed across the country.
Wales' Health Minister, Vaughan Gething, said that the "NHS isn't overwhelmedbut it's having to make choices to make sure it doesn't become overwhelmed".It comes as cases have spiked in Wales following the recent "firebreak"lockdown.
New York on Monday inoculated its first healthcare worker, an intensive care unit nurse in Queens, with the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, marking a pivotal turn in the U.S. effort to control the deadly virus.
The first care home resident in Scotland to be vaccinated against coronavirushas said it was “wonderful” to get the jab before Christmas. Annie Innes, 90,was one of dozens of elderly Scots to be given the first dose of thePfizer/BioNTech vaccine as it was rolled out into care homes. The formercarer, who has been living in Abercorn House Care Home in Hamilton, SouthLanarkshire, for six months, said she was relieved to have been offered thejab. She said: “It’s wonderful to get the vaccine before Christmas."
