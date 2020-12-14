Electoral College votes, making Biden win official

Electors of the Electoral College gathered in their respective state capitals to cast their votes in the U.S. presidential election.

The process will formally acknowledge the win, ending Donald Trump's hope of overturning the result.

Electoral College members are meeting today to officially assign their states' electoral votes for the presidential election. CBSN's Tanya Rivero spoke with CBS..

Pennsylvania on Monday cast its 20 electoral votes for Democrat Joe Biden, the native son whose win in the state last month cemented his victory over President..

American voters cast their ballots for president more than a month ago, but the votes that officially matter will be cast tomorrow. That's when the United States..

Casting votes in the Electoral College has been a routine part of election mechanics, but this year electors have been thrust into the cross hairs of President..

COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in all 50 states, Trump will finally meet his electoral fate and more news to start your Monday.

Electors are gathering in 50 states and the District of Columbia on Monday to formally vote for the next president. Most states have laws binding their electors..

Set of electors who are selected to elect a candidate to a particular office

The results of the November 3 vote have been certified by each of the 50 states and the District of...

Michigan state legislative offices will be closed on Monday due to safety concerns as the members of...