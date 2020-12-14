Global  
 

Electoral College votes, making Biden win official

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Electoral College votes, making Biden win official

Electoral College votes, making Biden win official

Electors of the Electoral College gathered in their respective state capitals to cast their votes in the U.S. presidential election.


Electoral college Electoral college Set of electors who are selected to elect a candidate to a particular office

US election live: Electorial College meeting to cast votes

 Electors are gathering in 50 states and the District of Columbia on Monday to formally vote for the next president. Most states have laws binding their electors..
New Zealand Herald

COVID-19 vaccine, Electoral College votes, Georgia runoffs, US Women's Open: 5 things to know Monday

 COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in all 50 states, Trump will finally meet his electoral fate and more news to start your Monday.
USATODAY.com

Electoral College Voter: Long an Honor, and Now Also a Headache

 Casting votes in the Electoral College has been a routine part of election mechanics, but this year electors have been thrust into the cross hairs of President..
NYTimes.com

AP Explains: What's in store when the Electoral College meets

 American voters cast their ballots for president more than a month ago, but the votes that officially matter will be cast tomorrow. That's when the United States..
New Zealand Herald

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Pennsylvania casts 20 electoral votes for Joe Biden

 Pennsylvania on Monday cast its 20 electoral votes for Democrat Joe Biden, the native son whose win in the state last month cemented his victory over President..
USATODAY.com

Electoral College members in Michigan and Wisconsin casting votes for Joe Biden

 Electoral College members are meeting today to officially assign their states' electoral votes for the presidential election. CBSN's Tanya Rivero spoke with CBS..
CBS News

Wisconsin Supreme Court upholds Biden's win, rejects Trump lawsuit

 The state Supreme Court ruled 4-3 to uphold Democrat Joe Biden's Wisconsin win Monday, handing President Donald Trump a defeat.
USATODAY.com

Electoral college begins casting votes that will cement Biden victory

 The process will formally acknowledge the win, ending Donald Trump's hope of overturning the result.
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

‘Threats of Violence’ Lead to Closure of Michigan Legislative Offices as Electoral College Set to Cast Votes for Biden

‘Threats of Violence’ Lead to Closure of Michigan Legislative Offices as Electoral College Set to Cast Votes for Biden Michigan state legislative offices will be closed on Monday due to safety concerns as the members of...
Mediaite - Published

Wisconsin becomes fifth state contested by Trump to cast Electoral College votes for Biden – live updates

Biden, the president-elect, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are expected to receive 306...
Delawareonline - Published

US Electoral College set to confirm Joe Biden win

The results of the November 3 vote have been certified by each of the 50 states and the District of...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •UpworthyNYTimes.comNews24VOA News



Related videos from verified sources

Electoral College meets today to confirm Joe Biden's presidency [Video]

Electoral College meets today to confirm Joe Biden's presidency

Today the Electoral College is expected to formally choose Joe Biden as the next president. We're digging deeper into the process, why the college exists, and if anything with the election can change.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:47Published
Electoral College Set To Formally Cast Ballots For Joe Biden [Video]

Electoral College Set To Formally Cast Ballots For Joe Biden

Electors will cast their votes Monday in the Electoral College and declare the winner of the 2020 presidential election. The ballots will then be sent to Washington to be counted by Congress on January..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:46Published
Michigan electors set to cast Electoral College vote on Monday [Video]

Michigan electors set to cast Electoral College vote on Monday

Michigan's 16 Democratic Electoral College voters are set to cast their vote Monday afternoon for Joe Biden.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:32Published