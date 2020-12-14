Global  
 

When will the Rockets trade James Harden?

Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Duration: 01:29s - Published
USA TODAY Sports' Michael Scotto breaks down why the Rockets haven't traded James Harden yet.


Shannon Sharpe: James Harden would not be a good fit with Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid at 76ers | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe: James Harden would not be a good fit with Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid at 76ers | UNDISPUTED According to the latest reports out of Houston, James Harden has let the Rockets know he would be...
Stephen Jackson calls out Rockets' James Harden: 'He doesn't want to be held accountable'

Harden showed up late to Rockets training camp after requesting a trade from the team
Chris Broussard: Houston Rockets need patience before moving on James Harden | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard: Houston Rockets need patience before moving on James Harden | FIRST THINGS FIRST Chris Broussard joins the show to talk of the Houston Rockets training camp and if they need to make...
Does a Trade for James Harden Make Sense for Bucks or Heat? [Video]

Does a Trade for James Harden Make Sense for Bucks or Heat?

According to Shams Chariana of The Athletic, James Harden has added the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat to his list of possible trade destinations.

Shannon Sharpe: James Harden would not be a good fit with Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid at 76ers | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe: James Harden would not be a good fit with Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid at 76ers | UNDISPUTED

According to the latest reports out of Houston, James Harden has let the Rockets know he would be open to a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers or potentially another team that is considered a title..

Colin Cowherd: Max contracts should ensure max personality. Rockets need to know they can trust Harden & that's questionable rig [Video]

Colin Cowherd: Max contracts should ensure max personality. Rockets need to know they can trust Harden & that's questionable rig

Colin Cowherd discusses James Harden's future with the Houston Rockets. Colin feels if players are going to get max contracts, they should have both the talent and personality to fit the bill...

