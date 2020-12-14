When will the Rockets trade James Harden?
USA TODAY Sports' Michael Scotto breaks down why the Rockets haven't traded James Harden yet.
Does a Trade for James Harden Make Sense for Bucks or Heat?According to Shams Chariana of The Athletic, James Harden has added the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat to his list of possible trade destinations.
Shannon Sharpe: James Harden would not be a good fit with Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid at 76ers | UNDISPUTEDAccording to the latest reports out of Houston, James Harden has let the Rockets know he would be open to a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers or potentially another team that is considered a title..
Colin Cowherd: Max contracts should ensure max personality. Rockets need to know they can trust Harden & that's questionable rigColin Cowherd discusses James Harden's future with the Houston Rockets. Colin feels if players are going to get max contracts, they should have both the talent and personality to fit the bill...