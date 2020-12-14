Ex-Baylor Coach Art Briles Resigns From Mount Vernon High School

Churchill High School in Livonia raising money to feed families in need



Churchill High School in Livonia is raising money to feed families in need. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 03:40 Published 2 hours ago

Wayne High School art students paint Sprunger Elder Law



Seven students, part of the school's painting and ceramics' programs painted Christmas decorations on the windows of Sprunger Elder Law firm. Credit: WFFT Published 2 days ago