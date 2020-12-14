Ex-Baylor Coach Art Briles Resigns From Mount Vernon High School
Art Briles has resigned after two years as the head football coach at Mount Vernon, the district announced Monday.
Katie Johnston reports.
Churchill High School in Livonia raising money to feed families in needChurchill High School in Livonia is raising money to feed families in need.
Wayne High School art students paint Sprunger Elder LawSeven students, part of the school's painting and ceramics' programs painted Christmas decorations on the windows of Sprunger Elder Law firm.
High School Sports: NKY football semifinals, Tri-State hoopsThree Northern Kentucky high school football teams remained heading into the semifinals, and only one will advance. Plus, hoops highlights from Hamilton vs. Lakota West and Western Hills vs. Taft.