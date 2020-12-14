Global  
 

Ex-Baylor Coach Art Briles Resigns From Mount Vernon High School

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Art Briles has resigned after two years as the head football coach at Mount Vernon, the district announced Monday.

Katie Johnston reports.


