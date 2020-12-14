U.S. COVID-19 vaccinations start with NY nurse

Global  
 

The U.S. is at a pivotal turning point in the battle against COVID-19 on Monday, when New York City ICU nurse Sandra Lindsay became one of the first Americans to get the newly approved vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNtech, as it gets distributed across the country.

Conway G.

Gittens has the story.


