U.S. COVID-19 vaccinations start with NY nurse

The U.S. is at a pivotal turning point in the battle against COVID-19 on Monday, when New York City ICU nurse Sandra Lindsay became one of the first Americans to get the newly approved vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNtech, as it gets distributed across the country.
[NFA] The death toll from COVID-19 crossed 300,000 since the start of the outbreak in the United States on Monday, as help began to arrive in the form of a vaccine. Even then, Dr. Anthony Fauci says it won't be until at least late fall or early winter 2021 before it's acceptable to "throw the mask away." Gavino Garay reports.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she does not plan to change her position on allowing families in Scotland to mix over Christmas.
However she said she would consider whether additional precautions were necessary over the holiday period, given the discovery of a new, fast-spreading strain of Covid. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
On Friday the FDA granted an emergency use authorization for Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine. The vaccine left Pfizer's Michigan facility on Sunday and shipped out across the country. Sites are expected to get vaccine doses starting today, says Business Insider. Pfizer's vaccine authorization means 2.9 million high-risk people will get the shot within days. This is the first step in a 9-month path to normalcy.
Actor Aamir Ali has shared a health update for choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza. Remo was recently admitted to a hospital after suffering a heart attack. Aamir shared photos from hospital which showed Remo striking heroic poses in hospital gown. Last week, Remo was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after he suffered a heart attack. The 46-year-old director was reportedly in the ICU of Kokilaben hospital. Previously, Amitabh Bachchan had wished Remo a speedy recovery. Remo made his debut as a choreographer with Bollywood Dreams (1995). Remo has directed films like ABCD, ABCD 2, Race 3, Street Dancer 3D.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:26Published