Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:57s - Published 1 week ago

Flash Fire Jet Truck Roasts Turkey

Occurred on November 5, 2015 / Darnell Racing Enterprises Inc, Missouri, USA Info From Licensor: The Flash Fire Jet Truck has a fire breathing 12,000 horsepower jet engine and reaches speeds exceeding 350 mph!

You will be amazed by the amount of fire, smoke, heat, noise, and SPEED.

Flash Fire will actually race a plane giving it a 150 mph head start and pass it like it's stopped!

Said Phansaphong.

These guys wanted a unique way to roast the Thanksgiving Turkey.

They suspended a turkey from an iron bar on the cargo bed of a parked jet truck.

As the engine revered and roared, a flash of fire released from the truck, roasting the bird entirely.

The turkey was blown away seconds later.