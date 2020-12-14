Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cook healthier ‘deep-fried’ foods with Oprah’s favorite air fryer

Video Credit: In the Know: Finds - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Cook healthier ‘deep-fried’ foods with Oprah’s favorite air fryer

Cook healthier ‘deep-fried’ foods with Oprah’s favorite air fryer

Not only did Yedi’s Total Package Air Fryer oven make Oprah’s Favorite Things list for 2020, but it’s the perfect gift for the whole family.

You can use it as an air fryer to make all your favorite deep-fried meals healthier or dehydrate food and make healthy fruit snacks.

Plus, it also lets you rotisserie kebabs or a whole chicken without taking a lot of space in your kitchen.

Revamp your entire family’s menu now!Shop here: https://fave.co/3n5CocH“Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love.

If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission.

Pricing and availability are subject to change.”


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Meet author Andrea Donsky who shows you how to switch out your favorite junk foods with a healthier version [Video]

Meet author Andrea Donsky who shows you how to switch out your favorite junk foods with a healthier version

You can learn more about Andrea at www.AndreaDonsky.com www.NaturallySavvy.com

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 03:31Published