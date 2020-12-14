Video Credit: Automaker Footage - Duration: 02:00s - Published 2 minutes ago

Ride autonomously with the Zoox robotaxi mini bus

Autonomous mobility company Zoox Inc., an independent subsidiary of Amazon, recently debuted its fully functional, electric, robotaxi.

Designed and manufactured in the U.S., Zoox has a top speed of 75 miles per hour and has bidirectional driving capabilities and four-wheel steering, which makes maneuvering through tight spaces easier and allows the vehicle to change direction without the need to reverse.Zoox features a 133 kWh battery, which the company says, will allow it to operate for up to 16 continuous hours on a single charge.

It seats four passengers and with no steering wheel the use of face-to-face symmetrical seating allows occupants to maximize interior space.The vehicles utilize a unique sensor architecture of cameras, radar, and LIDAR for a 270-degree field of view on all four corners of the vehicle, which the company says has eliminated typical blind spots and allows the vehicle to consistently track objects next to and behind it, including pedestrians, bicyclists, and other road users.Zoox was founded in 2014 with “a vision of purpose-built, zero-emissions vehicles designed for autonomous ride-hailing, along with an end-to-end autonomy software stack.” The company was acquired by Amazon in 2020 and operates as an independent subsidiary.

Testing for the Zoox robotaxi is currently ongoing in Las Vegas, San Francisco, and Foster City.