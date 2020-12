Registered nurse at DC Trump rally speaks about her bizarre refusal to wear mask Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:46s - Published Registered nurse at DC Trump rally speaks about her bizarre refusal to wear mask A woman who told entertainer Walter Masterson that she has been a registered nurse for over 20 years said she refuses to wear a mask, despite the number of people she's witnessed die from COVID-19, in 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like