Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Early in-person voting begins in GA Senate runoff

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:56s - Published
Early in-person voting begins in GA Senate runoff

Early in-person voting begins in GA Senate runoff

[NFA] Early in-person voting began in the state of Georgia Monday for a pair of Jan.

5 runoff elections that will determine control of the U.S. Senate.

Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Early in-person voting began in Georgia on Monday for a pair of political races that will determine control of the U.S. Senate and heavily influence Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s ability to enact his agenda.

The Senate runoff contests end January 5th… with Republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler squaring off against respective Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

Republicans could have the advantage in a state their party has long dominated.

But Biden’s narrow victory in Georgia over President Donald Trump last month has buoyed Democratic hopes of another win, aided by aggressive Democratic voter registration drives and demographic trends that could work in their favor.

Trump campaigned in the state earlier this month, but GOP infighting over his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud has led some Republicans to worry that the president’s most ardent supporters could stay home in protest.

Still, more than 246,000 Georgians have already voted by mail, according to the U.S. Elections Project, raising expectations for a mammoth runoff turnout of between 3.5 and 4 million voters.

Just over 5 million people voted in the general election.

Biden is expected to visit Atlanta on Tuesday in support of Warnock and Ossoff while Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Augusta Thursday for his third visit to the state in recent weeks to rally for Perdue and Loeffler.

Even one victory for the Republicans in Georgia will mean the GOP maintains control of the Senate, but wins by both Democrats, Ossoff and Warnock, would give each party 50 seats in the chamber, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris empowered to break ties, thereby giving Democrats the edge.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Early Voting Begins For Georgia Runoffs

Early Voting Begins For Georgia Runoffs Watch VideoEarly voting begins today in the crucial Georgia Senate runoff elections. So what's at...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsNewsmaxNYTimes.com


Stacey Abrams on "what's at stake" in Georgia runoff elections

Early voting begins in Georgia for runoff elections that will determine which party controls the U.S....
CBS News - Published

Requests for mail-in ballots top 1 million in Georgia as early voting begins in Senate runoffs

More than 1 million voters in Georgia have requested mail-in ballots as turnout is expected to...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •Newsmax



Related videos from verified sources

Early voting starts for Georgia's Senate run-off races [Video]

Early voting starts for Georgia's Senate run-off races

Early voting for two Senate runoff elections in Georgia, which will decide control of the US Senate, started Monday, December 14.The contests pit Democratic hopefuls Jon Ossoff and Rev.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
As Early Voting Begins, Shelley Luther, Drew Springer Say Changes Needed To Governor's Authority [Video]

As Early Voting Begins, Shelley Luther, Drew Springer Say Changes Needed To Governor's Authority

Early voting began Wednesday in the runoff election for the State Senate District 30 race, which stretches across 14 counties in North Texas.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:22Published