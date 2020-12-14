Global
Meghan Markle gets Oprah to promote her new lattes
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Meghan Markle gets Oprah to promote her new lattes
Video Credit: Page Six - Duration: 01:05s - Published
5 minutes ago
Meghan Markle gets Oprah to promote her new lattes
Oprah promotes Meghan Markle's $28 lattes
Oprah Winfrey gave a gushing endorsement of a luxury instant latte that Meghan Markle gave her as a...
Upworthy - Published
5 hours ago
Oprah Winfrey Reveals the Christmas Gift She Received From Meghan Markle!
Meghan Markle already gave out her Christmas gift to her famous neighbor, Oprah Winfrey, and Oprah...
Just Jared - Published
8 hours ago
