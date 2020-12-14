Global  
 

Meet Some Of The First Canadians To Receive The COVID-19 Vaccine

Meet Some Of The First Canadians To Receive The COVID-19 Vaccine

Meet Some Of The First Canadians To Receive The COVID-19 Vaccine

Two women made Canadian history as the first recipients of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.


'V-Day' in Canada as COVID-19 vaccine rollout begins

As officials begin rolling out the first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Canadians,...
Canada getting 250K doses of coronavirus vaccine this month: PM Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says up to 249,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine will arrive on...
First batch of Pfizer/BioNTEch COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Canada

The first COVID-19 vaccines landed on Canadian soil on Sunday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said,...
Canada's first batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrive

Canada's first batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrive

The first COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Canada on Sunday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, and some Canadians are expected to roll up their sleeves for a shot as soon as Monday. Libby Hogan reports.

Canada's first batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrives [Video]

Canada's first batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrives

The first COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Canada on Sunday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, and some Canadians are expected to roll up their sleeves for a shot as soon as Monday. Libby Hogan reports.

Canada's Trudeau hails 'good news' of vaccine

Canada's Trudeau hails 'good news' of vaccine

The first 30,000 doses of Pfizer's Inc's COVID-19 vaccine are set to arrive in Canada soon, allowing authorities to kick off a campaign to crush a second wave, officials said.

