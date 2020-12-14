|
Meet Some Of The First Canadians To Receive The COVID-19 Vaccine
Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Two women made Canadian history as the first recipients of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
As officials begin rolling out the first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Canadians,...
CTV News - Published
Also reported by •RTTNews •Japan Today
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says up to 249,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine will arrive on...
CP24 - Published
The first COVID-19 vaccines landed on Canadian soil on Sunday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said,...
Japan Today - Published
Also reported by •IndiaTimes
Canada's first batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrive
The first COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Canada on Sunday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, and some Canadians are expected to roll up their sleeves for a shot as soon as Monday. Libby Hogan reports.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:22Published
Canada's Trudeau hails 'good news' of vaccine
The first 30,000 doses of Pfizer's Inc's COVID-19 vaccine are set to arrive in Canada soon, allowing authorities to kick off a campaign to crush a second wave, officials said.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:35Published
