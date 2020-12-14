Nevada electors cast votes for Joe Biden for president
Nevada electors cast votes for Joe Biden for president
Nevada electors gathered virtually this morning to cast the state's six electoral college votes for president-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.
According to the Associated Press, Biden won the state by less than 34,000 votes.
HARRIS FOR VICE PRESIDENT.NEVADA ELECTORS GATHEREDVIRTUALLY THIS MORNING TO CASTTHE STATE'S SIX ELECTORALCOLLEGE VOTES FOR PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN - -AND VICEPRESIDENT- ELECT KAMALA HARRIS.ACCORDING TO THE ASSOCIATEDPRESS - - BIDEN WON THE STATEBY LESS THAN 34- THOUSANDVOTES.AND THE REST OF THE ELECTORALCOLLEGE ALSO EXPECTED TOFORMALLY CHOOSE JOE BIDEN AS