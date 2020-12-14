Head Of WH Security Loses Limb Due To Raging COVID-19 Infection

Crede Bailey is the head of the White House security office.

Now, Business Insider reports Bailey has lost part of his lower right leg and a big toe on his left foot, all amputated during an ongoing battle with COVID-19.

Business Insider reports $35,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for Bailey's rehabilitation and 'staggering' medical bills.

Bailey has been hospitalized with a severe case of coronavirus for three months but is reportedly recovering from the illness.