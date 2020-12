Lawmakers talking about COVID-19 relief package for this week Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:42s - Published 5 days ago Lawmakers talking about COVID-19 relief package for this week Lawmakers are hoping to agree on a COVID-19 relief package this week. The package is being split into two proposals - the first focuses on small business loans, jobless benefits and vaccine distribution. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THE FIRST FOCUSES ON SMALLBUSINESS LOANS, JOBLESSBENEFITS AND VACCINEDISTRIBUTION.THE OTHER FOCUSES ON STATE ANDLOCAL AID - AND LIABILITYPROTECTIONS."PEOPLE HAVE COME TOGETHER FROMBOTH PARTIES AND SAID 'LISTENI'M NOT WITH YOU ON THAT BUT IFYOU GIVE ME THIS, I'LL GIVE YOUTHAT, BECAUSE WE HAVE GOT TO DOSOMETHING FOR THE AMERICANPEOPLE.'"IF WE DON'T COME TO AGREEMENT,WE SHOULD HERE THROUGHCHRISTMAS AND NEW YEAR'SBECAUSE PEOPLE ARE SUFFERING."RECENT ESTIMATES SAY NEARLYTWELVE MILLION AMERICANS COULDLOSE CRUCIAL UNEMPLOYMENTBENEFITS SHORTLY AFTERCHRISTMAS - IF AN AGREEMENT ONTHE STIMULUS ISN'T REACHEDSOON.TODAY- -NEARLY -200- LOCATIONSIN THE U-S ARE SET TO GETCOVID-19 VACCINE SHIPMENTS.