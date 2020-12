Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 00:21s - Published 5 minutes ago

Man Doesn't Decorate House For Christmas Puts Ditto Sign Instead Pointing Towards Neighbor's Home

This man's neighbor had a beautiful Christmas lights decoration.

He didn't want to decorate his house but decided to play a prank instead.

The man put up a sign on his window saying " ditto" with an arrow pointing towards his neighbor's house.

