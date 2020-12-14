Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:06s - Published 3 minutes ago

'Cyberpunk 2077' Developer Offers Refunds Due to Glitches

On Monday, Warsaw-based developer CD Projekt Red issued an apology and refund policy for users experiencing glitches in the highly-anticipated game.

The statement was signed by founder Marcin Iwinski and others.

We should have paid more attention to making it play better on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, CD Projekt Red, via statement.

Following the game's release on Dec.

10 after months of delays, gamers took to social media to complain about all kinds of error messages and performance problems. CD Projekt Red pledged to release updates within the next week in addition to larger patches in January and February.

Together these should fix the most prominent problems gamers are facing on last-gen consoles, CD Projekt Red, via statement.

We would appreciate it if you would give us a chance, but if you are not pleased with the game on your console and don’t want to wait for updates, you can opt to refund your copy, CD Projekt Red, via statement