Philadelphia Police, Wawa Teaming Up To Keep Philadelphia Families Warm This Winter Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:24s - Published 12 hours ago Philadelphia Police, Wawa Teaming Up To Keep Philadelphia Families Warm This Winter Eyewitness News was at the Harrowgate Police Athletic League, one of 15 locations participating in a coat and food giveaway called Operation Brotherly Love. 0

