Jesy Nelson Leaves Little Mix to Focus on Mental Health

Jesy Nelson Leaves Little Mix to Focus on Mental Health.

Nelson revealed the news in a lengthy Instagram post on Dec.

14.

The past nine years in Little Mix has been the most incredible time of my life, Jesy Nelson, via Instagram.

The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health, Jesy Nelson, via Instagram.

So after much consideration and with a heavy heart, I'm announcing I'm leaving Little Mix, Jesy Nelson, via Instagram.

Nelson, who's "ready to embark on a new chapter," thanked her fans and bandmates for the "amazing memories" she'll "never forget.".

The remaining band members, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Ann Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall, released their own statement.

This is an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy.

, Little Mix, via statement.

We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being, Little Mix, via statement.

The remaining Little Mix members "are not ready for it to be over" and intend to keep making music