First shipments of COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis says

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:58s - Published 7 minutes ago

Ron DeSantis says the very first shipments of the highly anticipated COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Florida on Monday.

POPULATIONSGOVERNOR RON DESANTIS CALLINGTODAY, " A GAME CHANGER "!

HEANNOUNCED THE BEGINNING OFPFIZER COVID 19 VACCINATIONSHERE IN FLORIDA.

THE FIRSTROUND OF DOSES GOING STRAIGHTTO THOSE ON THE FRONTLINE ATFIVE SELECT HOSPITALS IN THESTATE.

WPTV NEWS CHANNEL 5'SCHRIS GILMORE BREAKS DOWN THEDEVELOPMENTS IN WHAT MANY AREHOPING IS THE BEGIINNING OFTHE END OF COVID 19.GOVERNOR RON DESANTISACKNOWLEDGED TODAY IT'S BEEN ALONG YEAR AND THE LAST THINGMANY WERE EXPECTING WAS ACOVID 19 VACCINE TO COME SOQUICKLY.

DESANTIS SAID FLORIDAWILL HAVE 179 THOUSAND DOSESOF THE PFIZER VACCINE BY THEEND OF THE WEEK.THE GOVERNOR MADE THEANNOUNCEMENT AT TAMPA GENERALWHERE A NURSE BECAME THE FIRSTFLORIDIAN TO RECEIVE THEPFIZER COVID VACCINATION ONSTAGE.

DESANTIS SAYS SHE'LL BETHE FIRST OF MANY PRIORITZEDHEALTHCARE WORKERS TO RECEIVEDOSES OF THE VACCINE.FOUR OTHER HOSPITALS ARERECEIVING SHIPMENTS - BROWARDMEMORIAL, U-F HEALTHJACKSONVILLE, JACKSON MEMORIALIN MIAMI, AND ADVENT HEALTH INORLANDO THINGS ARE EXPECTED TOMOVE AS QUICKLY AS THEY CANWITH LONG TERM CARE RESIDENTSNEXT IN LINE FOR PRIORITIZEDVACCINATIONS.

DESANTIS SAYSWHILE CURRENT STOCK IS LIMITEDWE'VE COME A LONG WAY OVER TPAST SIX MONTHS.GOVERNOR - TODAY WAS REALLY AHISTORIC DAY WHEN I WAS AT THEWHITE HOUSE LAST WEEK DURINGTHE OPERATION WARP SPEEDSUMMIT I WAS THERE WITH SOMEOF THE GOVERNORS THEY ACTUALLYSHOWED A MONTAGE OF PEOPLE ONTHINGS LIKE CABLE NEWS SAYINGTHERE IS NO WAY WEVACCINE BY YEAR END, ITGOING TO TAKE 2 YEARS OR THREEYEARSTHE GOVERNOR HOPES THAT IFEVERYTHING GOES WELL WITHMODERNA AND JOHNSTON ANDJOHNSTON COVID 19 VACCINEEMERGENCY USE AUTHOIRZATION,VACCINES MAY BE AVAILABLE ON AMUCH LARGER SCALE BY SPRING OFNEXT YEAR.TONIGHT- CONTACT 5INVESTIGATOR KATIE LAGRONELEARNS FLORIDA'S GOVERNOR