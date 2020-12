Boynton Beach resident casts ballot for President Trump in Florida Electoral College vote

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:45s - Published 3 minutes ago

What is largely considered the final confirmation of the race for president took place Monday in state capitals across the United States, including Tallahassee.

TURNING TO DECISION 20-20...TODAY - THE ELECTORAL COLLEGEMET TO CONFIRM THE RESULTS OFTHE NOVEMBER PRESIDENTIALELECTION.

EACH STATE TAKINGPART INCLUDING FLORIDA - IN APROCESS THAT GOES BACK TO THEFOUNDING FATHERS.

WPTVNEWSCHANNEL FIVE'S MATTSCZESNY GOT SOME INSIGHT INTOWHAT HAPPENED TODAY INTALLAHASSEE.INSIDE THE STATE SENATECHAMBER IN TALLAHASSEÃ29ELECTORS FROM FLORIDA CASTTHEIR VOTES FOR PRESIDENT &AMONG THEMÃPETER FEAMAN OBOYNTON BEACHÃ0025“PEOPLETHINK THE PRESIDENT ISACTUALLY ELECTED DIRECTLY BYTHE PEOPLE AND THATTHE PRESIDENT ELECT IS ELECTEDINDIRECTLY BY THE PEOPLETHROUGH THE ELECTORALCOLLEGE” IN THIS CASE &FLORIDADONALD TRUMPÃWHO WON THSTATE VOTE ON ELECTION DAY &IN WHICH 11 MILLION FLORDIANSVOTEDÃTHE WINNING PARTY THENSELECTED THEIR OWN ELECTORSLIKE PETER FEAMANÃTO VOTEFOR THEIR CANDIDATE.

850“ITA PAPER BALLOT WHICH YOUINDICATE AND FILL OUT." OTHERSTATES ARE DOING THE SAMETHINGÃWITH MORE DRAMA WHEREDEMOCRAT JOE BIDEN WOÃUNDERPRESSURE OF THOSE PROTESTINGTHE ELECTION RESULTS &PROFESSOR CHARLES ZELDEN ONOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITYIS AN EXPERT ON THE ELECTORALCOLLEGEÃ1140“IN THEORY THVOTE FOR THEIR PARTY, BUT INMANY STATES THEY CAN VOTE FORWHOEVER THEY WANT." ZELDENHOWEVERÃSAYS ITTHERE WILL BE ANY FAITHLESSELECTORS OR ENOUGH TO OVERTURNBIDENPETER FEAMAN SAYS HE FACED INTHE PREVIOUS PRESIDENTIALELECTION.

232"FOUR YEARS AGOI RECEIVED TENS OF THOUSANDSOF LETTERS URGING ME NOT TOVOTE FOR THE WINNER OF THEFLORIDA ELECTION BUT OF COURSEI DID" IN WPB, MS, WPTV NC 5