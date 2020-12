Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:45s - Published 7 minutes ago

One To Watch: Ruby Barker & Miika Bryce Whiskeyjack

Get to know British actress Ruby Barker, who is about to make her big break on Netflix's "Bridgerton", a "Gossip Girl" meets "Downton Abbey" period drama.

Plus, rising star Miika Bryce Whiskeyjack tells ET Canada about starring in "Indian Road Trip", about two Indigenous con artists who embark on an unexpected adventure.