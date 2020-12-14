Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jackson Memorial Hospital Workers Believe COVID Vaccine ‘Will Save More Lives’

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:19s - Published
Jackson Memorial Hospital Workers Believe COVID Vaccine ‘Will Save More Lives’

Jackson Memorial Hospital Workers Believe COVID Vaccine ‘Will Save More Lives’

CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports JMH should receive its doses on Tuesday.

Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3mq2xSw


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

‘I Didn’t Think I Was Gonna Make It’: Jackson Memorial Hospital Employee Released After 9-Month Battle With COVID

After nine long months battling COVID, a Jackson Memorial Hospital employee was finally able to walk...
cbs4.com - Published

While Not Every Jackson Memorial Hospital Worker Is Ready To Take COVID Vaccine, Many Believe ‘It Will Save More Lives’

Pfizer’s COVID vaccine has made it to Florida, with Jackson Health System expecting vials on...
cbs4.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Florida Department of Emergency Management Director outlines next steps in distribution of COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Florida Department of Emergency Management Director outlines next steps in distribution of COVID-19 vaccine

Florida Department of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz detailing next steps for Florida's allotment of COVID-19 vaccine.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 08:03Published
COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Tampa [Video]

COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Tampa

COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Tampa

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:07Published
COVID Vaccine Roll-Out Begins [Video]

COVID Vaccine Roll-Out Begins

Millions of doses of the vaccine are being shipped to hospitals across the country.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:12Published