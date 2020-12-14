First doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Massachusetts
The first shipments of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Massachusetts, and hospitals are preparing to start administering the first vaccines this week.
Boston Medical Center Becomes First Massachusetts Hospital To Receive COVID Vaccine ShipmentWBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.
Michigan Medicine receives first shipment of Pfizer vaccineMichigan Medicine received 1,950 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning.
1st Pfizer Vaccine Doses Administered In New YorkAfter 10 long months of grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, two of New York’s first COVID vaccines were administered Monday. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.