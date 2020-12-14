Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AG Barr Told DOJ To Keep Mum On Hunter Biden Probes Before Election

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:46s - Published
AG Barr Told DOJ To Keep Mum On Hunter Biden Probes Before Election

AG Barr Told DOJ To Keep Mum On Hunter Biden Probes Before Election

US Attorney General William Barr did not want the Department of Justice to reveal it was investigating Hunter Biden before the 2020 presidential election.

According to Business Insider, Barr went to great lengths to prevent prosecutors and senior DOJ officials from disclosing it was probing Hunter Biden's taxes.

There were at least two separate investigations into Biden's finances, one in the Delaware US attorney's office and another in the Manhattan US attorney's office.

The latter initially started off as a money-laundering probe but has since fizzled out because of a lack of evidence.

The revelation by the Wall Street Journal adds to a growing list of frustrations President Donald Trump has with Barr.

In fact, it may be the final straw for Trump, who may fire the attorney general weeks before leaving office.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Attorney General Barr reportedly instructed prosecutors not to reveal the Hunter Biden tax probes before the election to keep the DOJ out of politics

Trump is furious with Barr over his refusal to disclose the investigations, and Barr reportedly...
Business Insider - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Source: AG Barr Unfazed By 'Deposed King's Rantings' [Video]

Source: AG Barr Unfazed By 'Deposed King's Rantings'

Once William Barr stated the DOJ had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the general election, he fell from President Donald Trump's grace. According to Business Insider, Trump is itching to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published
AG Barr Kept Fed Investigations Into Hunter Biden From Public During 2020 Election as Trump/GOP Called for Action [Video]

AG Barr Kept Fed Investigations Into Hunter Biden From Public During 2020 Election as Trump/GOP Called for Action

Attorney General William Barr reportedly kept investigations into Joe Biden’s son out of public view during the build-up to the 2020 election, despite calls from President Trump and Republicans to..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:08Published
AG Barr Won't Back Trump's Accusation That DOJ, FBI 'Know' Of Widespread Voter Fraud [Video]

AG Barr Won't Back Trump's Accusation That DOJ, FBI 'Know' Of Widespread Voter Fraud

US President Donald Trump continues to falsely insist that the election was stolen from him. However, his campaign has lost more than two dozen lawsuits seeking to contest the results and halt ballot..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:43Published