AG Barr Told DOJ To Keep Mum On Hunter Biden Probes Before Election

US Attorney General William Barr did not want the Department of Justice to reveal it was investigating Hunter Biden before the 2020 presidential election.

According to Business Insider, Barr went to great lengths to prevent prosecutors and senior DOJ officials from disclosing it was probing Hunter Biden's taxes.

There were at least two separate investigations into Biden's finances, one in the Delaware US attorney's office and another in the Manhattan US attorney's office.

The latter initially started off as a money-laundering probe but has since fizzled out because of a lack of evidence.

The revelation by the Wall Street Journal adds to a growing list of frustrations President Donald Trump has with Barr.

In fact, it may be the final straw for Trump, who may fire the attorney general weeks before leaving office.