Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 10:17s - Published 4 days ago

The Answer Is 'Yes' To Getting Vaccine After Having COVID Says CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida

With the arrival of Pfizer's vaccine for COVID-19 in Colorado, many people are asking if they should get the immunization if they have already had coronavirus.

CBSN Denver's Makenzie O'Keefe posed that very question to CBS4 Medical Dr. Dave Hnida Monday morning, just hours after the vaccine arrived.