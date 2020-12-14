Rochester Teens Facing charges

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 days ago

Several Rochester teenagers are facing charges after a back and forth shooting over the weekend.

Rochester police say they received a call around 2:20 sunday afternoon for a report of shots fired. Police say individuals in a car shot at people in a nearby alley who shot back at the car - and took off on foot before they were located in the 10 block of 6th street.

Police say they found a handgun and casings - leading to charges against a fifteen year old - a sixteen year old - and 19 year old deandre johnson.

R-p-d says nobody was hurt in the incident.

