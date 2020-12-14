WAAY 31 Hero Salute: William E. Ezell

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 2 days ago

Time now for our waay 31 hero salute.

This morning's salute goes out to active duty marine william e.

Ezell.

This salute comes by way of steve ezell.

William has served his country for five years.

He's served in the middle east.

William will be coming home in two months.

His whole family is very proud of will and can't wait to see him come home steve, thank you for allowing us to salute your hero, william... ... from all of us at waay 31, thank you william for your service.

