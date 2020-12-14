Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:41s - Published 6 minutes ago

Attorney General William Barr To Leave DOJ Before Christmas

Rather unsurprisingly, President Donald Trump announced Monday that Attorney General William Barr is to depart the Justice Department before Christmas.

According to Business Insider, the AG fell out of Trump's good graces when he failed to produce quality opposition research to use before the election.

Things got even worse when Barr publicly made comments flying in the face of Trump's conspiracy theory about the election having been 'stolen' from him.

During his tenure, Barr was described by some legal scholars as acting more like the president's personal defense lawyer than the US's chief law enforcement officer.

Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen will become Acting Attorney General.

Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General.