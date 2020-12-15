Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MSDH reports 1,648 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths across the state

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
MSDH reports 1,648 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths across the state

MSDH reports 1,648 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths across the state

The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported 1,648 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths including one in Harrison County.

Settings.

- - the mississippi state departmen- of health has - reported 1,648 new coronavirus- cases and 5 new deaths, - including - one in harrison county.

- the statewide total stands at - 181,095 confirmed cases and - - - 4,204 deaths.

- lets take a look at the cases b- county in our area.

- hancock county has 1,508 cases- and 46 deaths.- harrison county is now at 8,709- total cases and 124 deaths.

- jackson county has 7,459- cases, and 142 deaths - - - stone county has 973 cases and- 16 deaths.- george county has 1,487 cases - and 30 deaths.- pearl river county stands at- 2,029 total cases and 73 deaths- -




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Mumbai's fresh COVID-19 cases dip to 606

Mumbai's fresh COVID-19 cases dip to 606 The state recorded a total of 3,717 new cases over the past 24 hours taking the COVID-19 tally to...
Mid-Day - Published

COVID:19: Mumbai's doubling rate is now at 312 days

The COVID-19 cases in the state on Saturday were a little over the 4,000 mark with less than 100...
Mid-Day - Published

Coronavirus: five Sussex deaths as number of new cases almost doubles

FIVE more people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Sussex as the number of new cases...
The Argus - Published


Related videos from verified sources

COVID Stats Snapshot 12-14-20 [Video]

COVID Stats Snapshot 12-14-20

The Florida Department of Health has reported another 8,452 new coronavirus infections and 138 additional deaths in the state. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3oOeXoH

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:24Published
Tippecanoe reports 272 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death according to ISDH [Video]

Tippecanoe reports 272 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death according to ISDH

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Monday, December 14, that 5,050 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Credit: WLFIPublished
'TIME’ Finds That Men Are Less Likely to Socially Distance During the Holidays [Video]

'TIME’ Finds That Men Are Less Likely to Socially Distance During the Holidays

‘TIME’ Finds That Men Are Less Likely to Socially Distance During the Holidays . A new poll by ‘Time’ and Harris Poll has revealed a shocking number of Americans don’t intend to socially..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:24Published