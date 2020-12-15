MSDH reports 1,648 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths across the state

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 5 minutes ago

The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported 1,648 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths including one in Harrison County.

- - the mississippi state departmen- of health has - reported 1,648 new coronavirus- cases and 5 new deaths, - including - one in harrison county.

- the statewide total stands at - 181,095 confirmed cases and - - - 4,204 deaths.

- lets take a look at the cases b- county in our area.

- hancock county has 1,508 cases- and 46 deaths.- harrison county is now at 8,709- total cases and 124 deaths.

- jackson county has 7,459- cases, and 142 deaths - - - stone county has 973 cases and- 16 deaths.- george county has 1,487 cases - and 30 deaths.- pearl river county stands at- 2,029 total cases and 73 deaths- -