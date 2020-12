Little Mix’s Jesy officially leaves the group, Mariah Carey returns to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart and Shawn Mendes grabs a No.



Related videos from verified sources Jesy Nelson Leaves Little Mix to Focus on Mental Health



Jesy Nelson Leaves Little Mix to Focus on Mental Health. Nelson revealed the news in a lengthy Instagram post on Dec. 14. The past nine years in Little Mix has been the most incredible time of my.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:10 Published 2 hours ago Jesy Nelson has officially quit Little Mix



Jesy Nelson has announced she is quitting Little Mix after nine years in the girl group. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:38 Published 6 hours ago Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa & More Perform At 2020 Jingle Ball



Everyone needs a little extra holiday cheer in 2020 and thankfully the annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball is right around the corner. Before the show premieres on Dec. 14, ET Canada is giving fans a sneak.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 03:53 Published 3 days ago