Removal of Confederate monument at Harrison County Courthouse denied
Due to the lack of majority vote, the request to remove the Confederate monument outside the Harrison County Courthouse in Gulfport was denied.
- the vote took place at the- harrison county board of- supervisors meeting earlier thi- morning, as district four - supervisor kent jones brought u- his reasons for the removal - request.- it was a 2-2 split for those fo- and against removing the- confederate monument that's bee- in front of the county- courthouse since 1911, and has- been a hot topic over the - past year.- some locals feel even with the- failed request today, - due to the new flag among other- things, there's still - hope for change in the state of- mississippi.- - "a lot of them followed their constiutents..but - it went to a vote.
So, when - something goes to a vote, that- lets us know that change is - - - on the horizon...that change is- gonna come.
We just have to kee- working on it and - keep addressing it in the right- manner and the right decison- will go forward."
District five supervisor connie- rocko did not attend- monday's meeting due to an- illness unrelated to covid-19.- -