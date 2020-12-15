Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Removal of Confederate monument at Harrison County Courthouse denied

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
Removal of Confederate monument at Harrison County Courthouse denied

Removal of Confederate monument at Harrison County Courthouse denied

Due to the lack of majority vote, the request to remove the Confederate monument outside the Harrison County Courthouse in Gulfport was denied.

Ronald reagan in- 1980.

- - due to the lack of majority - vote, the request to remove the- confederate monument outside th- harrison county - courthouse in gulfport was- denied.

- the vote took place at the- harrison county board of- supervisors meeting earlier thi- morning, as district four - supervisor kent jones brought u- his reasons for the removal - request.- it was a 2-2 split for those fo- and against removing the- confederate monument that's bee- in front of the county- courthouse since 1911, and has- been a hot topic over the - past year.- some locals feel even with the- failed request today, - due to the new flag among other- things, there's still - hope for change in the state of- mississippi.- - "a lot of them followed their constiutents..but - it went to a vote.

So, when - something goes to a vote, that- lets us know that change is - - - on the horizon...that change is- gonna come.

We just have to kee- working on it and - keep addressing it in the right- manner and the right decison- will go forward."

District five supervisor connie- rocko did not attend- monday's meeting due to an- illness unrelated to covid-19.- -




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Vote to remove Confederate monument from Harrison County Courthouse [Video]

Vote to remove Confederate monument from Harrison County Courthouse

This coming Monday, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors are going to vote on what to do with a Confederate monument that has been standing in front of the county courthouse since 1911.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published
Monument Protesters gathered outside Courthouse [Video]

Monument Protesters gathered outside Courthouse

WAAY-31's Sophia Borrelli documents the protest in Albertville over the removal of a confederate statue.

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished
Legality Of Confederate Monument Relocation [Video]

Legality Of Confederate Monument Relocation

We're learning more about what led up to the removal of the confederate monument in front of the Madison County courthouse.

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished