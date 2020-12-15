Removal of Confederate monument at Harrison County Courthouse denied

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 1 week ago

Due to the lack of majority vote, the request to remove the Confederate monument outside the Harrison County Courthouse in Gulfport was denied.

Ronald reagan in- 1980.

- - due to the lack of majority - vote, the request to remove the- confederate monument outside th- harrison county - courthouse in gulfport was- denied.

- the vote took place at the- harrison county board of- supervisors meeting earlier thi- morning, as district four - supervisor kent jones brought u- his reasons for the removal - request.- it was a 2-2 split for those fo- and against removing the- confederate monument that's bee- in front of the county- courthouse since 1911, and has- been a hot topic over the - past year.- some locals feel even with the- failed request today, - due to the new flag among other- things, there's still - hope for change in the state of- mississippi.- - "a lot of them followed their constiutents..but - it went to a vote.

So, when - something goes to a vote, that- lets us know that change is - - - on the horizon...that change is- gonna come.

We just have to kee- working on it and - keep addressing it in the right- manner and the right decison- will go forward."

District five supervisor connie- rocko did not attend- monday's meeting due to an- illness unrelated to covid-19.- -