Early Voting

Early VotingEarly Voting has begun in Georgia for the two Senate runoffs.

Kicked off today senate runoffs elections.

News 12's winston reed is live from the walker county courthouse, to show us how turnout is going so far.

Director of elections danielle montgomery says polls are expected to be busier in comparison to previous senate runoff elections.

Reason being is because two high profile senate seats are on the ballot.

: voters know how important it is to cast their ballot for the for georgia's two u.s. senate races as early as they can.

"it's a busy time of year to start with but the candidates that are up for the senate race know it's all about control of this country."

Walker county officials expect an increase in foot traffic at the polls.

"a normal runoff a lot of times we just see some local stuff or maybe state stuff.

Not usually federal."

Director of elections danielle montgomery says there is an uptick of absentee ballot request.

"we've probably mailed out, probably giving close to 8 thousand ballots at this point and probably have received back about 2 thousand."

"this kind of absentee voting is not an issue.

You got an identification.

You can check.

This mail in stuff is for the birds."

About three people requesting absentee ballots were listed as 65 and over or disabled.

Lines here in walker county were short and efficient.

Our very own chief meteorologist patrick core says there was a pretty steady line in dade county.

Patrick says it took him about 20 minutes to cast his ballot.

We'll have voting locations and dates for walker county on our website.

That's wdef dot com.

Reporting live in walker county winston reed news




