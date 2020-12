Mississippi casts electoral votes

Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 02:29s - Published 41 seconds ago

COVERING OUR COMMITMENT2020...MISSISSIPPI HAS CAST ITSVOTES FOR THE NATION'SELECTORAL COLLEGE.THIS IS THE FINAL STEP INCHOOSING THE NATION'SPRESIDENT.16 WAPT'S SCOTT SIMMONS HEJOINS US LIVE AT FIVE FROMTHE STATE CAPITOL.

YOU WERETHERE WHEN THE VOTES WERECAST SCOTT...IT IS A FORMAL PROCESSTHAT TOOK PLACE THISMORNING.THE STATE WAS WON BYDONALD TRUMP AND IT IS AWINNER TAKE ALLSTATE...MEANING MISTERTRUMP GOT ALL 6 OF THESTATE'S ELECTORAL VOTES.6 MEMBERS OF THESTATE'S ELECTORAL COLLEGECOMMITTEE CASTING THEIRBALLOTS MONDAY MORNING FORDONALD TRUMP.WHILE THE PRESIDENT ISNOT THE WINNER OF THEPOPULAR VOTE NATIONWIDE,HE DID WIN MISSISSIPPI WITHA 58 PERCENT MARGIN.<MICHAEL WATSON/SECRETARYOF STATE (R) MS: WE HAVE 6ELECTORS TWO FOR USSENATORS AND 4 FOR THE HOUSETHAT IS HOW IT IS DONE INEVERY STATE.6 ELECTORAL VOTES CASTFOR THE SITTING PRESIDENT...IN AN ELECTION THAT SAWHUGE VOTER TURNOUT.113 THOUSAND NEWREGISTERED VOTERS ...MORETHAN ONE-POINT- THREEMILLION BALLOTS CAST.THE STATE DOES NOT HAVEA MAIL VOTING PROCESS,RATHER ABSENTEE BY MAIL IFTHAT PERSON MEETS THECRITERIA.STATE ELECTED OFFICIALSHAVE ARGUED AGAINST THATIDEA OF MAIL IN VOTING THATWAS, IN LARGE PART, THECENTER OF LITIGATION INOTHER STATES BY PRESIDENTTRUMP'S LEGAL TEAM.MICHAEL WATSON SAYSTHERE ARE STILL TOO MANYQUESTIONS IN THIS STATEABOUT PEOPLE ON THE ROLLSTHAT SHOULDN'T BE..ANDTOOK EXCEPTION TO AREPORTER'S QUESTION THATTHERE SHOULD BE MAIL INVOTING.<MICHAEL WATSON/SEC.

OFSTATE (R) MS: WE SEE ISSUESWITH VOTER ROLL NAMES THATIS WHY WHEN YOU LOOK ATMISSISSIPPI WITH 36COUNTIES WITH OVER 90PERCENT OF THE VOTING ROLLAGES REGISTERED OVER 7 OR 8COUNTIES OVER A 100 PERCENTOVER A 107 PERCENT IS THATWHAT YOU WANT..FOREVERYBODY TO GETBALLOTS4:40 OVER A 100PERCENT, 107 PERCENT.TATE REEVES STOPPEDSHORT OF SAYING HE ACCEPTSPRESIDENT ELECT BIDEN'SVICTORY, OPTING TO WAITUNTIL ALL THE ELECTORALCOLLEGE VOTES ARE CAST.HE DEFENDED THEMISSISSIPPI ATTORNEYGENERAL'S CHOICE TO JOIN ALAWSUIT IN TEXAS SEEKING TOCHALLENGE VOTING RETURNS.<GOVERNOR TATE REEVES/(R)MS: IF THERE WAS AN ILLEGALVOTE IF THEE WAS ANILLEGIMATE VOTE IN SOMEOTHER STATE WELL ITDISENFRANCHISES EVERYLEGALLY CAST VOTE IN THESTATE OF MISSISSIPPI AND SOI THINK THERE WAS CERTAINLYA LEGAL ARGUMENT TO BE MADE .

FOR ALL INTENSIVE PURPOSESIT IS A DONE DEAL FOR THESTATE OF MISSISSIPPI.

6ELECTORAL VOTES CAST FORDONALD TRUMP IN A STATE THAT